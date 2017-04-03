Lombard man pleads guilty to DUI in Elk Grove crash
A 28-year-old Lombard man whose car struck a vehicle carrying seven children last August pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI and was sentenced to a year in prison. Austin Hall, who prosecutors say had a blood alcohol content of .249 following the crash, was sentenced Wednesday in exchange for his guilty plea.
