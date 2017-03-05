Life remembered: UI student 'was alwa...

Life remembered: UI student 'was always there for his friends'

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

At the apartment building where Jonathan Morales fell to his death a night earlier, the west side balconies were jammed, mostly with young men, on Saturday afternoon. Nobody on the balconies at 51. E. John St., C, knew Mr. Morales well, but his friends from the Chicago suburbs were rushing to donate money to pay for his funeral expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Earl 1,501,554
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 13 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,452
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min Jacques minus 21C... 238,188
Radio silence & the police radios 1 hr True facts 2
News Murder suspect waives bail hearing (Aug '07) 1 hr Depooty 268
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr SweLL GirL 10,397
last post wins! (Apr '13) 4 hr _FLATLINE-------- 2,349
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Iraq
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 279,324,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC