Lewis University's Philip Lynch Theat...

Lewis University's Philip Lynch Theatre to Cast a Spell with a Midsummer Night's Dream

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

In an Athenian Court of rules and constraints, Hermia is facing the threat of an arranged marriage. When she and her forbidden lover, Lysander , escape into the forest, her jilted fianc, Demetrius , follows in hot pursuit with his own admirer, Helena , chasing him wherever he goes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Superior Ambulance (Sep '12) 5 min Bob The Superior EMT 23
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min JRB 239,770
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Cheech the Conser... 1,510,659
News High-ranking member of local street gang jailed... (Jul '08) 52 min Long ST 54
News Chicago Alderman Burke Explains How Chicago Mob... (Oct '09) 1 hr Yester years 11
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Rev Al Gore 63,598
White country boys know how to shoot! 2 hr Genl Forrest 7
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Cook County was issued at March 30 at 3:18PM CDT

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC