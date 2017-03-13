Girl Scout Project for Park District Theatre Program
The theatre department storeroom at the Elk Grove Park District's Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village, received a major facelift thanks to Girl Scout and Conant High School student Anne Stanislawski. Anne has been a participant in the Park District's Spotlight Theatre program for nine years and noticed the theatre department storeroom was a challenge to maintain due to its lack of systematic organization.
