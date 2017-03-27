Elk Grove Village considering its own minimum wage plan
Elk Grove Village leaders are seeking input Tuesday about a minimum wage plan that would increase hourly pay by less than a Cook County ordinance effective in July. The proposal is a departure from other suburban Cook County communities that have opted out of the new wage increase and sick-leave rules, including Barrington, Mount Prospect and Rosemont.
