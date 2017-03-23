Elk Grove Village author to speak about Alaska panhandle book
A former Elk Grove Village resident will be at the public library Monday to talk about his book "Spirits of Southeast Alaska: The History and Hauntings of Alaska's Panhandle." James Devereaux, who was inspired to become an archaeologist from his childhood days exploring Busse Woods, will speak at the Elk Grove Village Public Library 7 to 9 p.m. Monday.
