Elk Grove proposes minimum wage increase, sick leave rules
Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson has proposed a plan to raise the minimum wage during the next five years, a departure from other suburban leaders who've rejected a Cook County ordinance mandating a sharper increase by July. Johnson introduced the proposal Tuesday to set the minimum wage for businesses in the village at $9.50 per hour by Jan. 1. Under the plan, the minimum wage would increase each year with cost-of-living adjustments or by 2.5 percent annually, whichever is less.
