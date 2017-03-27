Elk Grove business leaders discuss minimum wage, sick leave proposal

Six local business leaders spoke Tuesday night at Elk Grove Village's regular board meeting to voice their opposition to both the county's and Mayor Craig Johnson's proposed plans to raise the minimum wage during the next five years. Under Johnson's plan, minimum wage would increase to $9.50 an hour by Jan. 1 and would increase each year with cost-of-living adjustments or by 2.5 percent annually, whichever is less.

