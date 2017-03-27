Elk Grove business leaders discuss minimum wage, sick leave proposal
Six local business leaders spoke Tuesday night at Elk Grove Village's regular board meeting to voice their opposition to both the county's and Mayor Craig Johnson's proposed plans to raise the minimum wage during the next five years. Under Johnson's plan, minimum wage would increase to $9.50 an hour by Jan. 1 and would increase each year with cost-of-living adjustments or by 2.5 percent annually, whichever is less.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Dr Guru
|239,784
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|58 min
|USAsince1680
|1,510,668
|Superior Ambulance (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Bob The Superior EMT
|23
|High-ranking member of local street gang jailed... (Jul '08)
|3 hr
|Long ST
|54
|Chicago Alderman Burke Explains How Chicago Mob... (Oct '09)
|4 hr
|Yester years
|11
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Rev Al Gore
|63,598
|White country boys know how to shoot!
|5 hr
|Genl Forrest
|7
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC