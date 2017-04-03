District 59 candidates debate spendin...

District 59 candidates debate spending, new administration building

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Herald

Elk Grove Township District 59 school board candidates debated spending decisions amid looming cuts to state funding in an interview this month with the Daily Herald editorial board. Five candidates are seeking four 4-year terms on the school board: incumbents Janice Krinsky, Sharon Roberts, Karen Osmanski and Mardell Schumacher and challenger Gary Ofisher.

