District 54 appoints six assistant pr...

District 54 appoints six assistant principals

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: Daily Herald

Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 school board members have appointed six new assistant principals for the 2017-18 academic year. Ed Garza, currently an associate principal and athletic director at Heineman Middle School in Algonquin, will become assistant principal at Mead Junior High in Elk Grove Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min District 1 239,184
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min copout 1,507,366
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 3 hr Breezy _Soul 3,627
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 3 hr Rose of Tralee 105,046
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Into The Night 63,541
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr ellie 8,062
Melrose s*cks (Aug '08) 6 hr WILDBILL 19
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC