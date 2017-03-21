District 54 appoints six assistant principals
Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 school board members have appointed six new assistant principals for the 2017-18 academic year. Ed Garza, currently an associate principal and athletic director at Heineman Middle School in Algonquin, will become assistant principal at Mead Junior High in Elk Grove Village.
