Constable: 'Aging out,' man with auti...

Constable: 'Aging out,' man with autism finds path

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Like a lot of 22-year-old suburban people finishing their formal educations, Ben Nicholas of Mount Prospect flashes an easy smile. In it, you see both satisfaction for what he has accomplished and anticipation for the adult path opening before him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min BlueFlag 1,507,063
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 29 min District 1 239,049
Is the store the Medal of Honor or the emperor? 33 min Semper Fi 5
Obama has LEAK under sink. 41 min Troy the Plumber 24
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,273
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,523
News 7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ... 6 hr Trump is the man 1
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,646,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC