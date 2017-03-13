Constable: 'Aging out,' man with autism finds path
Like a lot of 22-year-old suburban people finishing their formal educations, Ben Nicholas of Mount Prospect flashes an easy smile. In it, you see both satisfaction for what he has accomplished and anticipation for the adult path opening before him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|BlueFlag
|1,507,063
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|29 min
|District 1
|239,049
|Is the store the Medal of Honor or the emperor?
|33 min
|Semper Fi
|5
|Obama has LEAK under sink.
|41 min
|Troy the Plumber
|24
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,273
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,523
|7 things you might not know about St. Patricka ...
|6 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC