Arlington Heights unanimously approve...

Arlington Heights unanimously approves police station plans

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Daily Herald

A sketch shows the proposed Arlington Heights police station to be built on the site of the existing 38-year-old police department building. Plans for Arlington Heights' $27.9 million police station earned unanimous approval Monday from the village board, paving the way for construction to begin on the two-level, 70,500-square-foot building this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,506,571
News Is Lincoln Square's Chicago Brauhaus Closing It... 4 min Rep Denny Hasturd 2
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 24 min honeymylove 2,511
last post wins! (Apr '13) 28 min honeymylove 2,366
last post wins! (Dec '10) 30 min honeymylove 3,049
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 238,953
News Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09) 2 hr Melanie 3
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,596,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC