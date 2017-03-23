AARP offers free tax preparation serv...

AARP offers free tax preparation service in Northwest suburbs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Daily Herald

The AARP in conjunction with several local organizations is offering free tax preparation at a number of locations in the Northwest suburbs. Taxpayers can live anywhere in Illinois and do not have to be seniors or low income to use the service, although organizers encourage higher income taxpayers or taxpayers with complicated returns to seek out a paid professional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Reality Check 1,508,426
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 7 min Dr Guru 239,352
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 29 min Raymond 63,546
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 48 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 54 min CrunchyBacon 105,055
This doesn't seem fair to me. 5 hr Publishers R Fasc... 9
Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan. 5 hr Halal butcher 2
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,574 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC