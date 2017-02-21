Workplace makeover contest to offer $12,000 update
Paul [email protected] employees work in the conference room which was redone after winning the Daily Herald Office Makeover Contest. The Wauconda business received new light fixtures, paint, furniture and AV equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Rshermr
|7,998
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|TRUMP IS ALWAYS R...
|1,497,562
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|17 min
|Julia
|63,361
|Obama is a Poo Cee A ss
|25 min
|lililililililililil
|1
|Obama is a POS.
|27 min
|POS Obama
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|31 min
|Jared Nelson58
|321
|15 Chicago School Principals 2 B Arrested
|36 min
|Fools of Chicago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC