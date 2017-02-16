State Rep. Marty Moylan honored by fi...

State Rep. Marty Moylan honored by fire districts

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Daily Herald

Illinois State Rep. Marty Moylan was recently honored by the Northern Illinois Alliance of Fire Protection Districts with its Legislator of the Year Award, in recognition of his work to ensure that fire departments have the necessary resources to protect and serve their local communities.

