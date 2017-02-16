State Rep. Marty Moylan honored by fire districts
Sam Witwer Jr. receives the 2016 Illinois Association of Park Districts and Illinois Park and Recreation Association Community Service Award. Illinois State Rep. Marty Moylan was recently honored by the Northern Illinois Alliance of Fire Protection Districts with its Legislator of the Year Award, in recognition of his work to ensure that fire departments have the necessary resources to protect and serve their local communities.
