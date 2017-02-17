Special Offer for Sinumerik CNC Users

Special Offer for Sinumerik CNC Users

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: F&M Magazine

For a limited time, Siemens offers additional services, training and a 10 percent discount on spare parts orders to users of machine tools with Sinumerik CNC onboard. When shops register their machine tools with Siemens CNC onboard, their warranty period is validated with a start and end date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min Chicagoan by Birth 1,496,739
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min Jacques in Ottawa 237,249
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 41 min _Zoey_ 10,335
will chicago have a march 48 min Happy Buyer 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 59 min Well Well 63,270
IT'S Really really true, nancy pelosi............ 8 hr HasALargePenis 10
The Mexicans stay home 8 hr More-Truth NoLies 24
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC