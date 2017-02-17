Special Offer for Sinumerik CNC Users
For a limited time, Siemens offers additional services, training and a 10 percent discount on spare parts orders to users of machine tools with Sinumerik CNC onboard. When shops register their machine tools with Siemens CNC onboard, their warranty period is validated with a start and end date.
