Pathway names Sloan regional operations director

Friday Feb 24

Shannon Sloan has been named regional director of operations for Pathway Senior Living LLC, a senior living management company that owns and operates senior living communities in Bartlett, Elk Grove Village and Vernon Hills Round Lake Beach. Sloan will play a key role in furthering Pathway's mission to create life-enriching environments where seniors can lead engaging, meaningful and purpose-filled lives.

