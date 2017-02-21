Paramedics rescue woman who fell thro...

Paramedics rescue woman who fell through ice in Bartlett

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Daily Herald

The pond off the 1100 block of Saulsalito Court in Bartlett where Bartlett Fire Protection District paramedics rescued a woman who'd fallen through a thin layer of ice Thursday morning. A 20-year-old woman was treated for possible hypothermia after falling through the thin layer of ice on a thawing pond in Bartlett Thursday morning.

