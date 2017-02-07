Mount Prospect widower sues driver who struck wife

Eric Jakubowski of Mount Prospect said his wife Joni Beaudry did everything she was supposed to do to safely cross Central Road in Mount Prospect before she was struck and killed while riding her bike June 9. A Mount Prospect man has filed a lawsuit seeking more than $50,000 in damages against the Elk Grove Village woman who drove the vehicle that struck and killed his wife in a pedestrian crosswalk in June. Plaintiff Eric T. Jakubowski is identified as the administrator of the estate of his late wife, Joni Beaudry, in the wrongful death suit against Hanna Burzynska.

