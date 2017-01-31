Main Steel Sells Midland Stamping & F...

Main Steel Sells Midland Stamping & Fabricating

Main Steel, Elk Grove Village, Ill., has sold Midland Stamping & Fabricating to Speyside Equity Fund. The company was operated by Main Steel's Advanced Alloy Processing subsidiary.

