Main Steel Sells Midland Stamping & Fabricating
Main Steel, Elk Grove Village, Ill., has sold Midland Stamping & Fabricating to Speyside Equity Fund. The company was operated by Main Steel's Advanced Alloy Processing subsidiary.
