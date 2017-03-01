Hoffman Estates man gets 22 years in ...

Hoffman Estates man gets 22 years in prison for sixth DUI

Monday Feb 27

Jose Cruz, 53, was arrested in April 2016 after Elk Grove Village police observed him making an improper left turn at Elmhurst and Higgins roads. According to prosecutors, officers smelled alcohol and noted Cruz had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

