Hoffman Estates man gets 22 years in prison for sixth DUI
Jose Cruz, 53, was arrested in April 2016 after Elk Grove Village police observed him making an improper left turn at Elmhurst and Higgins roads. According to prosecutors, officers smelled alcohol and noted Cruz had bloodshot, glassy eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|2 min
|honeymylove
|2,332
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 min
|-Glinda-
|10,382
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|5 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,082
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|15 min
|Obama who
|1,500,279
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|30 min
|Into The Night
|63,435
|Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co...
|38 min
|No Lisa
|27
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,411
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC