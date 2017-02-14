Elk Grove police chief, former detect...

Elk Grove police chief, former detective fight release of DeLuca

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Daily Herald

An Illinois parole board panel received gruesome testimony Wednesday against releasing Frank DeLuca, who was convicted with former girlfriend, Patty Columbo, for one of the suburbs' most notorious murders. The couple killed Columbo's parents and her 13-year-old brother at their Elk Grove Village home in 1976, bludgeoning, stabbing and shooting the victims.

