Deadline approaching for Elk Grove film festival entries
Now in its third year, the CinéStudent Film Festival, hosted by Elk Grove High School, has attracted filmmakers from around the world. "So far, we have received submissions from not just the Chicago area or the United States," said Bruce Janu, the festival director and sponsor of the Elk Grove Film Club, "But we have also received submissions from Portugal, Greece, Canada, Mexico and Australia."
