Business owners advise Elk Grove on county's minimum wage, sick time rules

With a decision on whether to go along with Cook County's minimum wage and sick leave ordinances a couple of months away, Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson hosted a roundtable discussion with local business owners Thursday. Elk Grove Village is home to approximately 3,600 businesses, and three representing a cross-section were on hand to give their input, along with a representative of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

