Business owners advise Elk Grove on county's minimum wage, sick time rules
With a decision on whether to go along with Cook County's minimum wage and sick leave ordinances a couple of months away, Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson hosted a roundtable discussion with local business owners Thursday. Elk Grove Village is home to approximately 3,600 businesses, and three representing a cross-section were on hand to give their input, along with a representative of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|No Surprize
|1,496,958
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 min
|Caitlin Wall
|312
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|20 min
|WelbyMD
|237,302
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|46 min
|TRD
|71,375
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|CrunchyBacon
|104,986
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|honeymylove
|2,288
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|honeymylove
|2,973
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC