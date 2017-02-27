After mom's death, bill to tighten penalties for crosswalk scofflaws advances
Eric Jakubowski of Mount Prospect says a flashing beacon at a crosswalk in Mount Prospect gives pedestrians a false sense of security. His wife was killed by a driver who failed to yield at the crosswalk and he testified Thursday to state lawmakers in favor of stiffer penalties.
