After mom's death, bill to tighten pe...

After mom's death, bill to tighten penalties for crosswalk scofflaws advances

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Daily Herald

Eric Jakubowski of Mount Prospect says a flashing beacon at a crosswalk in Mount Prospect gives pedestrians a false sense of security. His wife was killed by a driver who failed to yield at the crosswalk and he testified Thursday to state lawmakers in favor of stiffer penalties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min USAsince1680 1,498,552
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 12 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,872
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 42 min Susanm 10,375
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 56 min Rshermr 63,406
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,400
mvp worried about martinez campaign and not mel... (Jan '13) 2 hr chip 14
last post wins! (Dec '10) 2 hr honeymylove 3,030
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC