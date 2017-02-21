Affordable 3D Metal Printing for Small Shops
The ORLAS CREATOR metal additive manufacturing machine from O.R. Lasertechnology is ideal for small and medium shops competing in the jewelry, dentistry and medical sectors, as well as for smaller engineering firms and laboratories. Ideal for small shops competing in the jewellery, dentistry, and medical sectors, the affordable ORLAS CREATOR metal additive manufacturing machine from O.R. Lasertechnology uses an innovative blade design that ensures smooth operation and increased build speeds to produce parts up to 30 percent faster with resolution that is comparable with higher spec machines on the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
