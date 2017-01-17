Vote scheduled on sale of Elk Grove T...

Vote scheduled on sale of Elk Grove Township sites

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Daily Herald

Elk Grove Township residents will decide later this month whether to sell the township's remaining properties as part of a long-term consolidation plan. A public vote on the possible sale of the township's headquarters building and community day care center is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 30, at the Elk Grove Village council chambers, 901 Wellington Ave. Since late 2014, township officials have been mulling plans to move out of existing facilities and return the properties to tax rolls.

