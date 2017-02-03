Ventec International Expands USA Manufacturing Capacity With Investment in New Equipment
Ventec International Group, a world leader in the production of polyimide & high reliability epoxy laminates and prepregs, has increased the manufacturing capacity at its Chicago facility with major investment into new state-of-the-art equipment for laminate/prepregs as well as its newest ranges of PCB base-materials including complementary products such as flex- & rigid-flex circuit board materials, back-up, entry & routing materials, foils and coatings. To capture growth opportunities in prepreg markets, which are driven by particular demand from high reliability, military and aerospace applications, a Pasquato TE 15 prepreg slitter/sheeter from Italy has been installed.
