Uac Theatre to Stage Spelling Bee at Phoenix
This winter, fun will be spelled U-A-C as Up and Coming Theatre Company brings "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" to Phoenix Bar & Night Club. The company will present the hilarious and heartfelt musical comedy at 7 p.m. Feb. 10-18.
