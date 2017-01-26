Three local FastSigns recognized for top performance
Three suburban FastSigns franchisees recently received national recognition for being top performers among the almost 650 independently owned and operated locations worldwide. FastSigns of Elk Grove Village, owned by David Becker, received the Rookie of the Year Award for resale centers, which honors the franchisee who acquired a new location and achieved the highest sales percentage increase during the first 12 months of ownership compared to the prior year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,486,143
|Chicago Immigrant-Rights Groups Slam Trump's 'R...
|25 min
|Real History
|42
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|49 min
|2twisted
|10,136
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|52 min
|Oniqua
|104,798
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|56 min
|Dale
|235,152
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,011
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,326
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC