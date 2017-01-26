Three local FastSigns recognized for ...

Three local FastSigns recognized for top performance

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Daily Herald

Three suburban FastSigns franchisees recently received national recognition for being top performers among the almost 650 independently owned and operated locations worldwide. FastSigns of Elk Grove Village, owned by David Becker, received the Rookie of the Year Award for resale centers, which honors the franchisee who acquired a new location and achieved the highest sales percentage increase during the first 12 months of ownership compared to the prior year.

