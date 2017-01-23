Thieves steal 3 unattended cars in Elk Grove Village
Thieves stole three cars within a six-day period in Elk Grove Village this month, and in each case the stolen vehicle had been left running unattended to warm up during cold weather. Investigators have not linked the cases, other than all three occurred under similar circumstances, police said.
