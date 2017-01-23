Tax incentives to grow Elk Grove, Schaumburg businesses
Cook County commissioners have approved Class 6B tax incentive requests for businesses in Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg that will create new jobs and retain existing ones. One of the incentives will aid the relocation and expansion of operations for Ashland Door Solutions LLC at 185 Martin Lane in Elk Grove Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|16 min
|Dr Guru
|234,664
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|Yeah
|1,483,965
|Help me find my dear friend!
|50 min
|Friend
|1
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,192
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,986
|Make Melrose Park great again
|5 hr
|Don Johnson
|27
|Shootings, homicides in Chicago both higher tha...
|6 hr
|former democrat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC