Robberies at suburban Mexican restaurants, stores linked
Investigators from six police departments are searching for a man believed to be behind a rash of robberies at Mexican restaurants and stores in the suburbs -- including three that occurred within an hour Friday in Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg, officials said. "There appears to be a connection," Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner said of the holdups, which also have been reported in Palatine, Mount Prospect and Chicago.
