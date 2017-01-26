Porte Brown's Vroegh earns CCIFP designation

Porte Brown, an Elk Grove Village-based accounting firm providing accounting, audit, tax, technology and wealth management services, announced Kyle Vroegh, CPA, has earned his CCIFP designation. The CCIFP designation is "the only construction financial management certification accredited by the American National Standards Institute" according to the Institute of Certified Construction Industry Vroegh's newly earned certification increases Porte Brown's total number of CCIFP certified professionals to six.

