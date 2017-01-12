Patty Columbo, Frank DeLuca up for parole again in Elk Grove Village murders
Patty Columbo and Frank DeLuca, convicted of one of the suburbs' most notorious murders four decades ago, will again have parole hearings this year. The couple brutally killed Columbo's parents and her 13-year-old brother at their Elk Grove Village home in 1976, bludgeoning, stabbing and shooting the victims.
