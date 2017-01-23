Meet Chicago Northwest wins sports me...

Meet Chicago Northwest wins sports media award

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Daily Herald

SportsEvents Media Group, a leading industry publication focused on helping sports event planners produce excellent competitions in the United States, has named Meet Chicago Northwest as one of its 2017 Readers' Choice Award winners. Sports event professionals were asked to nominate destinations and sports venues that they believe display exemplary creativity and professionalism toward the groups they host.

