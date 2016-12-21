Images: Some of the best pictures from the New Year's weekend
This weekend, Daily Herald photographers ventured out to some of the area's best local events. Here are some of the best images from our staff that you may have missed including New Year's Eve parties, Polar Bear plunges and the first baby of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,469,849
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,498
|Are democrats destroyed?
|28 min
|Henry
|104
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Obama is dumb
|62,636
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|104,643
|Vladimir Pution, Our Next President!
|2 hr
|Arthur Treacher
|2
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|SweLL GirL
|9,924
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC