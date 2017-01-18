Husband of woman killed in bike accident files lawsuit
A ghost bike stands at the intersection of Central Road and Weller Lane, where a Mount Prospect mother of five was struck and killed by an SUV while riding her bicycle in the crosswalk. The husband of the 55-year-old bicyclist has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver involved in the incident.
