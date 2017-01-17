Golfer sues course, claims he was hit...

Golfer sues course, claims he was hit by portable toilet

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WSOCTV

Golfers deal with many hazards on the course - water, trees and sand traps, to name a few. But an Illinois man said he never expected a portable toilet to affect his game or his well-being, and he has filed a lawsuit for some relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Dr Guru 234,525
John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got... 27 min Well Well 13
Are democrats destroyed? 33 min Well Well 256
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 50 min moshx 1,483,218
Destructive Liberal Trash 1 hr Joey 2
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr Susanm 10,101
News Man accused of molesting boy in Bartlett park c... Dec '16 Ford 1
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,762 • Total comments across all topics: 278,163,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC