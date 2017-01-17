Golfer in Elk Grove says he was hurt by porta-potty
A golfer claims he was hit and seriously injured by a porta-potty being hauled by a forklift driver at a course in Elk Grove Village last summer. Brian Berg was on the fairway of the seventh hole Aug. 11 at Fox Run Golf Links when a forklift driver moving a portable toilet hit him from behind, according to a lawsuit he filed Wednesday in Cook County circuit court.
