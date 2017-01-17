Golfer in Elk Grove says he was hurt ...

Golfer in Elk Grove says he was hurt by porta-potty

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Daily Herald

A golfer claims he was hit and seriously injured by a porta-potty being hauled by a forklift driver at a course in Elk Grove Village last summer. Brian Berg was on the fairway of the seventh hole Aug. 11 at Fox Run Golf Links when a forklift driver moving a portable toilet hit him from behind, according to a lawsuit he filed Wednesday in Cook County circuit court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min southerngirl 1,479,365
last post wins! (Apr '13) 8 min honeymylove 2,153
last post wins! (Dec '10) 13 min honeymylove 2,887
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min Rogue Scholar 05 233,970
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 30 min GEORGIA 2,377
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 33 min GEORGIA 3,522
Steve Wilkos : talk show host ? or simple mi... (Feb '08) 1 hr Disappointed 455
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC