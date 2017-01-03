First babies named after Cubs' home, ...

First babies named after Cubs' home, video game protagonist

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Daily Herald

Coming in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long, Wrigley's early arrival surprised parents and ardent Cubs fans Ellen, 27, and Aaron Dalbey, 29, of Roselle. Wrigley wasn't due until Jan. 26, but was in a rush to nab the first baby of the new year honor, said Aaron Dalbey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Injudgement 1,470,835
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min tina anne 62,658
last post wins! (Apr '13) 9 min honeymylove 2,067
last post wins! (Dec '10) 10 min honeymylove 2,820
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 47 min Jacques in Ottawa 232,642
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 5 hr SweLL GirL 9,934
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 6 hr Cwollen1982 2,333
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,737 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC