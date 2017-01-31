Elk Grove trustee race uncontested af...

Elk Grove trustee race uncontested after challenger drops out

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Daily Herald

A candidate for Elk Grove Village trustee has quietly withdrawn his name from the April ballot, all but guaranteeing the village board will be filled with incumbents after the election. Julio Lucotti III removed himself from the now-uncontested race after facing a challenge by Scott Carlson -- a plan commission member appointed last February by Mayor Craig Johnson.

