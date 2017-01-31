Elk Grove Township voters to decide o...

Elk Grove Township voters to decide on selling property

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Daily Herald

Elk Grove Township residents will be asked to vote Monday on whether the township should sell its headquarters at 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights, as well as a second township facility. Elk Grove Township residents will vote Monday whether to sell the township's remaining properties as part of a long-term consolidation plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Ms Sassy 235,940
Bad Veterinarian-Steve Borowiak 17 min Captain Dingdong 3
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min No Surprize 1,487,970
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,168
News Chicago Is Closing Out January With At Least 30... 2 hr former democrat 1
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 6 hr _Susan_ 104,821
last post wins! (Apr '13) 7 hr honeymylove 2,247
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,449,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC