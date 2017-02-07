Elk Grove Township voters OK public property sale
Elk Grove Township voters Monday authorized the sale of the township's headquarters at 2400 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights and property at 711 Chelmsford Lane in Elk Grove Village. Elk Grove Township residents voted Monday to let officials sell two public properties, turning focus to potential development plans on the sites in Arlington Heights and Elk Grove Village.
