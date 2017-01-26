Elgin High teacher fears Trump will restrict climate change research
A former Environmental Educator of the Year has been staying up late at night to download climate change research from federal agencies' websites because she's fearful the documents will be removed under President Donald Trump's administration. Elgin High School science teacher Deb Perryman says she's worried about the information "disappearing or being altered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|No Surprize
|1,487,062
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|WelbyMD
|235,489
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,151
|Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|C-dawg
|18
|i think trump wrong man
|7 hr
|SfTuAcRk DyEoLueTs
|3
|Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv...
|7 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|TRD
|71,330
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC