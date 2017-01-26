Elgin High teacher fears Trump will r...

Elgin High teacher fears Trump will restrict climate change research

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

A former Environmental Educator of the Year has been staying up late at night to download climate change research from federal agencies' websites because she's fearful the documents will be removed under President Donald Trump's administration. Elgin High School science teacher Deb Perryman says she's worried about the information "disappearing or being altered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min No Surprize 1,487,062
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 8 min WelbyMD 235,489
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr SweLL GirL 10,151
News Woman Fatally Stabbed In Hanover Park Parking Lot (Nov '08) 5 hr C-dawg 18
i think trump wrong man 7 hr SfTuAcRk DyEoLueTs 3
News Travelers being held at Oa Hare due to executiv... 7 hr Trump is Winning 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr TRD 71,330
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,386,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC