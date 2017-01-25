Driver escapes serious injury in Wood Dale crash
The driver of this Chevy Malibu surprisingly was able to walk to a waiting stretcher after firefighters freed him from the crash wreckage Monday night in Wood Dale. A collision between a car and a semitrailer truck Monday night in Wood Dale caused extensive damage to the vehicles but only minor injuries to one driver, emergency responders said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Dr Guru
|234,928
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|19 min
|Where is my love ...
|1,485,081
|Politicians across US in trouble for social med...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|14
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Sublime1
|104,774
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|honeymylove
|2,397
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|honeymylove
|2,198
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,991
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC