Driver escapes serious injury in Wood Dale crash

Monday

The driver of this Chevy Malibu surprisingly was able to walk to a waiting stretcher after firefighters freed him from the crash wreckage Monday night in Wood Dale. A collision between a car and a semitrailer truck Monday night in Wood Dale caused extensive damage to the vehicles but only minor injuries to one driver, emergency responders said.

