Caputo expected to open new Des Plaines grocery next month

Des Plaines city officials confirmed that Nat Caputo, owner of the grocery business, has received building permits to open Joe's Fresh Market at 959 E. Oakton St. The new market could open by the first week of February or sooner, officials said. Joe Caputo & Sons -- separate from suburban franchise Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets -- was forced to close the store last summer after 27 years in business.

