Caputo expected to open new Des Plain...

Caputo expected to open new Des Plaines grocery next month

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

Des Plaines city officials confirmed that Nat Caputo, owner of the grocery business, has received building permits to open Joe's Fresh Market at 959 E. Oakton St. The new market could open by the first week of February or sooner, officials said. Joe Caputo & Sons -- separate from suburban franchise Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets -- was forced to close the store last summer after 27 years in business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elk Grove Village Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Incognito4Ever 1,478,836
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Coffee Party 233,843
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,874
last post wins! (Dec '10) 17 min honeymylove 2,883
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 20 min Ize Found 71,306
What happened to the Hillside Shopping Center? (Mar '08) 25 min Scrubber59 618
News Alleged Prostitute Accused Of Solicting On Web (Sep '06) 1 hr quickie 11
See all Elk Grove Village Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now

Elk Grove Village Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elk Grove Village Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Elk Grove Village...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,968,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC