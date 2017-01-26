Blizzards of 1967 and 1979 remembered
January has brought heavy snowfalls to the Chicago suburbs on more than a couple of occasions. On this date, Jan. 26, 1967, a record 23 inches started falling early in the morning and by late morning on the 27th, abandoned automobiles littered the roads and parking lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elk Grove Village Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|3 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,224
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|5 min
|boundary painter
|10,154
|Word (Dec '08)
|6 min
|boundary painter
|6,874
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|sonicfilter
|1,487,203
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|14 min
|boundary painter
|3,561
|abby1-30-17
|20 min
|Mrs Gladys Kravitz
|4
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|20 min
|boundary painter
|2,925
Find what you want!
Search Elk Grove Village Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC