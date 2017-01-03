Baby's accidental fall may have helpe...

Baby's accidental fall may have helped save his life

Doctors discovered a large brain tumor after then 9-month-old Giovanni Kaczmarek made a trip to the ER after falling off a changing table. As a first-time parent, Edward Kaczmarek panicked when his 9-month-old son, Giovanni, took a tumble off a changing table in April.

