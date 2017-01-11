Arlington Heights may change how muni...

Arlington Heights may change how municipal code violations are handled

Wednesday Jan 4

Arlington Heights residents who face fines for having their property in disrepair and businesses that violate health codes may soon go through a new legal process to have their cases heard. With the approval Tuesday night by the village board, village officials plan to develop an in-house system in which municipal code violations worth fines of $50,000 or less would come before an administrative hearing officer at village hall -- not go to court.

