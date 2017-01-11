Arlington Heights may change how municipal code violations are handled
Arlington Heights residents who face fines for having their property in disrepair and businesses that violate health codes may soon go through a new legal process to have their cases heard. With the approval Tuesday night by the village board, village officials plan to develop an in-house system in which municipal code violations worth fines of $50,000 or less would come before an administrative hearing officer at village hall -- not go to court.
